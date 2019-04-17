Campus will be closed Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather, according to an LSU emergency text.
Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard said essential personnel should check with their supervisors to see if they are needed. He also said all activities, including the planned safety drill, scheduled for Thursday will be postponed.
Ballard said LSU Athletics will announce a decision on the baseball game scheduled for Thursday night at a later time and to check www.lsusports.net for a decision closer to game time Thursday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.