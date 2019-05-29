Changes are coming to the LSU basketball coaching staff.
Coach Will Wade made two changes to his existing staff following the departure of Tony Benford to TCU.
Director of student-athlete development and former Tiger Tasmin Mitchell will replace Benford and assistant coach Greg Heair was promoted to associate head coach, Wade announced Wednesday.
Mitchell was apart of LSU's last Final Four run in 2006 and two SEC Championship teams during his time as a Tiger. He sits third all-time in points at 1,989, averaging 14.5 per game during his career.
Mitchell is also one of three players in program history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in a career (joining Clarence Ceasar and Jerry Reynolds).
“First off, I would like to thank God for this opportunity because without him I would not be here,” Mitchell said in a press release Wednesday. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to be able to coach at the University I love and am most passionate about. I am humbled to have been a student-athlete for the men’s basketball program and now be able to join Coach Wade and his coaching staff to build and continue the great tradition of the LSU basketball program that I once was a part of.
“Coach Wade and his staff have done a great job turning this program around and I couldn’t be more excited to be able to contribute and bring my experiences and knowledge of the game to the program as an assistant coach. I will always take great pride in this program and community and am excited for the journey ahead for LSU Basketball. Geaux Tigers!!!”