LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade responded to his indefinite suspension in an exclusive state to Amie Just of Nola.com | The Times-Picayune via text message.
The University suspended Wade indefinitely Friday afternoon after multiple reports were released with from Yahoo! Sports and ESPN that Wade was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing paying a recruit.
In his statement, Wade asked fans to withhold judgement until all the facts have come out.
Full statement to The Times-Picayune:
"Serving as the Head Basketball Coach at LSU has been the honor of my life. I love this university and all it stands for. From day one, I’ve been focused on building a winning program made up of excellent coaches and staff and a team of first-rate student athletes.
"I cannot comment at this time on various media reports, except to say that they do not begin to tell the full story. I understand the University had to take action before all the facts are in, but I would ask everyone to withhold their judgment until the record is complete.
“To my players and coaches, I support you 100%, and I will be with you in spirit as the season progresses. Your best response to this is to narrow your focus and make sure the last part of the season is the strongest part!”
Wade is in his second season with the Tigers, having them to a 25-5 overall record, at 15-2 in the SEC. LSU will face Vanderbilt on Saturday with a chance to win a share of the regular season title and a No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.