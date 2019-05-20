9.22.18 LSU vs LA Tech

LSU freshman cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1)takes the field during the Tigers' 38-21 victory against LA Tech on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tiger Stadium.

 Christa Moran

LSU sophomore cornerback Kelvin Joseph has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

The former four-star recruit and Baton Rouge native recorded 12 tackles in his freshman season at LSU.

Joseph was a part of LSU's 2018 signing class. According ton 247sports, he was the No. 4 player in Louisiana in the 2018 class.

LSU already lost All-American cornerback Greedy Williams, who was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. 

