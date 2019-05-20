LSU sophomore cornerback Kelvin Joseph has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from AL.com's Matt Zenitz.
This is... interesting? Joseph was likely the third cornerback on #LSU’s depth chart. https://t.co/46dcKNEixD— Brandon Adam (@badam___) May 20, 2019
The former four-star recruit and Baton Rouge native recorded 12 tackles in his freshman season at LSU.
Joseph was a part of LSU's 2018 signing class. According ton 247sports, he was the No. 4 player in Louisiana in the 2018 class.
LSU already lost All-American cornerback Greedy Williams, who was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.