LSU softball took down UL-Monroe in a midweek matchup by another run-rule late into the fifth inning.
Tigers took the field with junior Maribeth Gorsuch on the mound. The top of the first ended quickly as Gorsuch put up two strikeouts to start the game. LSU’s bats were warming up in the first with two pop-ups, but weren’t strong enough to gain any runs. Both teams entered the second tied 0-0.
The Tiger defense continued to fight in the second with a three up, three down so Warhawks didn’t even get a chance to touch first base. LSU quickly takes action as senior utility player Elyse Thornhill takes the plate and gets a homerun on her second pitch of the night. Soon after senior catcher Michaela Schlattman is walked.
“I was just trying to see it deep,” Thornhill said. “I was focused on hitting right pitched and crushing them when they were there. I just saw [the ball] was over a lot of white so I just went as hard as I could.”
Senior infielder Amber Serrett gets a hit that ultimately takes Schlattman out on second. Another hit from senior utility player Sydney Bourg allows ULM to pull a double play and push the game into the third inning. Tigers enter the third leading 1-0.
Both teams started to heat up in the third, but it was the Tigers who came out on top. ULM had a few walks with chances to tag home, but a play from the Tiger defense ended those chances just in time. The bottom of the third was favorable for LSU as they gained two RBIs off of Thornhill and junior outfielder Aliyah Andrews.
“Whoever it is on the other side of the field we just focus on being a better version of ourselves each time,” Thornhill said. “We’re progressively getting better each time toward out final goal of the World Series and National Championship.”
LSU entered the fourth inning leading 3-0. Gorsuch gained her fourth strikeout of the night continuing to leave ULM scoreless. ULM started the bottom of the fourth with a pitching change in hopes of stopping the Tigers. LSU managed to get the based loaded, but didn’t make anything of it leaving both teams scoreless for the inning.
The Warhawks continued to fight in the top of the fifth, but the Tiger defense shut them down yet again. Tigers quickly gained an RBIs from Schlattman and Serrett making their lead 5-0 with no outs in the bottom of the fifth, which led to another pitching change from ULM to junior Jessi Watts.
Watts comes out strong striking out Bourg for the first out of the inning. However, two back-to-back throwing errors by the Warhawks allowed LSU to pull in two more runs making their lead 7-0. It was soon after that ULM walked senior infielder Shemiah Sanchez was walked on the bases loaded giving Tigers an 8-0 lead and an automatic win.
The Tigers are now 38-11 on the season as they head into a weekend series versus Baylor in Waco, TX.
“I thought we did what we needed to do,” coach Beth Torina said. “I think we did our job. Every game, especially this time of year, is hugely important. We’re in our last ten. We’re trying to put forward a great case for the selection committee. Everything’s been important all season, but it feels more important this time of year.”