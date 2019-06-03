LSU baseball coaches are normally the ones on campus sweating things out during the MLB draft. This year, though, Ed Orgeron and the rest of the football staff joined LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri and his assistants in the process.
The reason was Maurice Hampton, a talented two-sport athlete from Memphis, Tennessee, who won the state's Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball awards this past year, becoming the first player ever win both awards in the same season.
There was concern from Orgeron when Hampton didn't sign with the team back in December during the early signing period, but LSU regrouped and Hampton had a joint meeting with Orgeron and Mainieri.
They sold him on the idea of continuing to play both sports at LSU, and Hampton signed with the Tigers in February.
"Teka, his mother, and Mo were outstanding people to recruit," said Orgeron on Feb. 6. "We really enjoyed recruiting Mo Hampton. We're looking forward to him being a great football player and baseball player here at LSU.
"We put together a plan on how we are going to work together, and really I thought coach Mainieri did an outstanding job. He had a nice plan, he had done it before, and we worked together. I invite two-sport athletes. I believe that any guy that goes to college, I invite him to do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to major in engineering, go get it, if he wants to play two-sports, go get it."
However, there was still the MLB draft to worry about. Hampton was a projected first round pick, but he was not picked in either the first or second round. And on Monday night after the draft, Hampton put the worry to rest. He announced via Twitter he was planning on coming to LSU.
"God knows my worth and has a plan for me..... Baton Rouge I'm coming home and I'm ready to work. #ForeverLSU," Hampton wrote.
He later deleted the tweet, but reports said Hampton still has the intention of coming to LSU.
I'm told there's nothing to read into this. Maurice Hampton is still LSU bound— Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) June 4, 2019
At 6-feet, 210-pounds, Hampton will begin at cornerback but can also play at the nickel back spot or as a safety. On the baseball diamond, Hampton is a talented outfielder and a solid hitter. He's expected to contend for one of LSU's outfield spots and is projected as an everyday starter for Mainieri.
Hampton is the latest two-sport athlete on the football team, which has multiple players who run track as well. Orgeron said he isn't worried about Hampton getting burnt out and cited Hampton's willingness to work and practice.
Orgeron said he was told after Friday night football games Hampton would go to the batting cages and hit on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
"I think this something we're getting that we're not forcing upon him," said Orgeron about Hampton's work ethic. "I think it's just a habit, and when you met Mo, he's a mild-mannered guy, he's even-keeled, he's very smart. I don't think we're going to face [burnout], but we're going to have to wait and see."