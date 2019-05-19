After a 13 inning loss on Saturday, Texas Tech got revenge on LSU winning 5-4 to force a winner-take-all game Sunday night.
It was a back and forth affair in Tiger Park Saturday afternoon as the two teams battled it out for a spot in the NCAA super regionals.
LSU struck first in the top of the third inning.
Senior shortstop was hit by a pitch to start the third inning and sophomore outfielder Taryn Antoine reached on an error when she attempted a sacrifice bunt.
Serrett scored from third after a squeeze from junior outfielder Aliyah Andrews, giving LSU a 1-0 lead going into the bottom half of the third inning.
Texas Tech took no time tying the game. Red Raider outfielder Heaven Burton lead over with a double to right center and scored on a sacrifice fly, tying the game 1-1.
LSU retook the lead immediately.
Shemiah Sanchez drew a leadoff walk and Amanda Doyle from Texas Tech's no-hit bid with a single down the left field line. A Serrett single loaded the bases.
Senior Michaela Schlattman pinch hit a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game 1-1.
Once again, the Red Raiders responded — this time with a two-run home run over the left field fence to take a 3-2 lead over the Tigers in the fourthinning.
Texas Tech extended its lead in the fifth inning when new LSU pitcher Shelby Sunseri walked in a run to make it 4-2.
And again, LSU responded.
Doyle hit a solo home run over the left field fence to cut the lead and Schlattman hit an RBI double to tie the game, narrowly missing a home run of her own.
In the bottom half of the sixth inning, Texas Tech lead off with a walk and an RBI single put the Red Raiders up 5-4 and force a winner-take-all game.