LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade coaches the team during the Tigers' 94-63 win against Southeatern on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in the PMAC.

Following Thursday's reports by Yahoo! Sports involving LSU coach Will Wade, LSU President and Chancellor F. King Alexander and Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva made the decision to suspend the second-year coach indefinitely on Friday.

The decision came on the heels of public scrutiny by national media pundits. A report by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger claims Wade might not have been forthright regarding his full involvement with Christian Dawkins, a liaison who has been found guilty of fraud and conspiracy charges for funneling money to recruits.

However, most LSU fans are upset by what they deem to be caving by LSU's administration in suspending Wade.

