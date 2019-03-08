Following Thursday's reports by Yahoo! Sports involving LSU coach Will Wade, LSU President and Chancellor F. King Alexander and Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva made the decision to suspend the second-year coach indefinitely on Friday.

The decision came on the heels of public scrutiny by national media pundits. A report by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger claims Wade might not have been forthright regarding his full involvement with Christian Dawkins, a liaison who has been found guilty of fraud and conspiracy charges for funneling money to recruits.

However, most LSU fans are upset by what they deem to be caving by LSU's administration in suspending Wade.

Students showed up at the Athletics Dept. holding these signs. They said they’re backing their coach just an hour after Will Wade has been suspended indefinitely following reports of possible recruiting scandal @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/q0VV1wqxmS — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) March 8, 2019

Tiger Nation—I have received direct word from the president that my presence is requested at the Purple and Gold House. My men have received their orders and a shadow staff has been created. While this will change the fate of many men, it will not change our destiny. GW — GeneralWade (@WadeGeneral) March 8, 2019

And what an enormously useless decision. If Wade’s caught, the whole season is still forfeit. You cancel the first great day LSU basketball was going to have for the last ten years for what, exactly? — PodKATT (@valleyshook) March 8, 2019

Do not trust anyone on this website who even implicitly implies LSU made the right move by suspending Will Wade — Luke Zimmermann (@lukezim) March 8, 2019

Guilty until proven innocent has become a theme lately. https://t.co/cPbgparEFR — Zach Von Rosenberg (@ZVR09) March 8, 2019

This is so weak. I am mad, on the internet. https://t.co/n9VCKnfKaf — Chris Branch (@cbranch89) March 8, 2019

This whole Yahoo report went from journalism to agenda driven really fast. It’s like the punditry skipped right passed all the “i’ll be curious to see” takes and went straight to demanding Wade’s head on a plate. — Brian Haldane (@brianhaldane) March 8, 2019