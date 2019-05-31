The LSU Board of Supervisors approved new contracts for strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph on Friday.
Moffitt has been LSU's strength and conditioning coach since 2000 and will be entering his 20th season in 2019. His new contract, which was agreed to in January 2017, bumped his salary up from $320,000 to $400,000 in 2017, then to $415,000 in 2018 and $430,000 in 2019. The contract will expire on March 31, 2020.
Joseph's contract extension comes after two years as LSU's wide receivers coach. His contract extension results in a $75,000 raise to $300,000 and will run until March 31, 2021.