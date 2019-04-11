LSU freshman forward Emmitt Williams has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft via an Instagram post, becoming the fifth player for the Tigers to declare for the 2019 draft.
Williams joins junior guard Skylar Mays, sophomore guard Tremont Waters, and fellow freshman Naz Reid and Javonte Smart as the players to announce their declarations for the draft.
With the graduation of senior forward Kavell Bigby-Williams, the Tigers will only be returning one starter, junior guard Marlon Taylor, barring any of the players that declared decide to return to the team.
Williams averaged 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 19.8 minutes per game for the season. He was second on the team in field goal percentage and offensive rebounds per game, and third on the team in blocked shots and rebounds per game.