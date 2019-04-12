Freshman forward Darius Days announced he plans to return to LSU for his sophomore season and not test the NBA draft waters.
Days’ announcement deviates from what Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays, Naz Reid, Javonte Smart and Emmitt Williams have done by declaring for the draft. However, all five of those players have the option to return to LSU and continue on with their remaining eligibility.
As a freshman Days averaged 5.3 points and 4 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game. He became a reliable three-point shooter for LSU down the stretch and made a career-high five three’s in the season finale against Vanderbilt.
He finished the season with 26-made three’s and had the highest three-point percentage on the team at 38.2.