LSU is down another player as it has a chance to clinch sole possession of the Southeastern Conference regular season championship against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Freshman forward Naz Reid will not play in LSU's regular season finale due to "injuries sustained in the Florida game," an LSU source told Tyler Nunez of Tiger Rag. The Tigers' defeated the Gators 79-78 on Wednesday.
The Tigers are already down coach Will Wade and freshman guard Javonte Smart due to recent reports regarding recruiting violations.
Yahoo! Sports has released multiple reports saying that Wade was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing paying a recruit. The most recent report came on Thursday, March 7, where Wade speaks of a "strong-ass offer" made to a recruit.
Reid is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game on the season and 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in SEC play.