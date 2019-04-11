Another LSU player has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.
Freshman guard Javonte Smart is the fourth Tiger to to do so this season, he announced on his Instagram Thursday morning.
#LSU freshman Javonte Smart is entering his name for the 2019 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/WKRppIiCnv— Kennedi Landry (@landryyy14) April 11, 2019
"After meeting with my family and coaching staff, I have decided to enter the NBA draft to pursue my dream as a professional basketball player," Smart wrote. "I will continue to put in work and keep faith in God. This has been something I have waited for all my life."
In his one season as a Tiger, Smart averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. After LSU's Sweet Sixteen loss to Michigan State, Smart said he was most likely going to return.
Smart was at the center of the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting. A 2017 FBI wiretap involved a phone conversation between LSU coach Will Wade and college basketball middleman Christian Dawkins. Wade reportedly made a "strong-ass offer" to a recruit, which was assumed to be Smart after Wade referenced a "smart thing."
Under new rules, players can retain agents throughout the draft process and still return to school afterwards.
"Becoming a Tiger was the best decision I have made in life so far," Smart wrote. "Being with my brothers and LSU family has been a wonderful experience that I could never forget. Boot Up!"