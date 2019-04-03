3.29.19 LSU sweet 16

LSU freshman forward Naz Reid (0) shoots the ball during the Tigers' 63-80 loss to Michigan State in the Capital One Arena on Friday, March 29, 2019.

 Mitchell Scaglione

LSU has its first one and done player since Ben Simmons in 2015.

Freshman forward Naz Reid has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft with an agent, he posted on his Instagram Wednesday. 

"Attending LSU and playing as a Tiger this year has been an experience I wouldn't trade for anything," Reid said. "I want to say thank you to every single person who helped me along the way; I wouldn't be here without you love and support."

Reid averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his lone season as a Tiger.  

LSU coach Will Wade called Reid a lottery pick as LSU basketball media day earlier this season. 

The NBA Draft is on June 20. 

View this post on Instagram

First I want to thank God As I write this most humble post, I want to secondly express how truly incredible this past season has been for me. LSU has changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined. Uprooting my life and moving from New Jersey to Louisiana posed its own challenges, but the family waiting for me on the court made the transition as wonderful as it could possibly be. Attending LSU and playing as a Tiger this year has been an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything. I want to say thank you to every single person who helped me along the way; I wouldn’t be here without your love and support. It is with this that I announce I will be leaving LSU to pursue my dream of being a professional basketball player. I will be entering the NBA Draft with an agent in hopes of finally fulfilling a dream I believe is my destiny. I cannot imagine doing anything else and, again, would not be in this position without all of you and everyone who has ever believed in and supported me. Thank you to my LSU family for welcoming me with open arms. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger. Sincerely Yours, Naz Reid

A post shared by Naz Reid (@hollywood.naz) on

Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille.

Recommended for you

Load comments