LSU has its first one and done player since Ben Simmons in 2015.
Freshman forward Naz Reid has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft with an agent, he posted on his Instagram Wednesday.
"Attending LSU and playing as a Tiger this year has been an experience I wouldn't trade for anything," Reid said. "I want to say thank you to every single person who helped me along the way; I wouldn't be here without you love and support."
Reid averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his lone season as a Tiger.
LSU coach Will Wade called Reid a lottery pick as LSU basketball media day earlier this season.
The NBA Draft is on June 20.