Senior guard Daryl Edwards announced via Twitter he will transfer to Fresno State for his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer after receiving medical hardship this past season.
Everyone told me to stay away, that there is too much negativity in our city. Everyone wants to leave to do better instead of make what we have better. Everything I do in life is for our city so why not finish my last year here and make it special. I’m coming home Fresno State 🏁 pic.twitter.com/rlM0gZKtvq— Daryl Edwards (@Suavewap) April 25, 2019
Edwards missed most of the 2019 season with a heel injury and had surgery to fix the problem in early January. He was limited to nine games and averaged 4.4 points per game this season.
As a junior at LSU, the Fresno, California, native was a key part of the rotation and one of the team's best perimeter shooters. He played in 32 games with 16 starts and scored 6.8 points in 22 minutes per game.
A junior college player his first two years, Edwards was one of the first players LSU coach Will Wade signed after receiving the job in March 2017. In January Wade announced Edwards would look to receive a medical hardship and transfer following his surgery.
Edwards was set to transfer to Nevada and join former LSU assistant Eric Musselman, but Musselman ended up taking the head coaching job at Arkansas recently. This meant Edwards was free to look elsewhere for other options and decided to head back home to Fresno.