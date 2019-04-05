Another LSU basketball player has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.
Junior guard Skylar Mays announced his decision to forego his senior season and declare for the draft on Instagram Friday morning.
Skylar Mays will enter the 2019 NBA Draft.📄 https://t.co/M4drnAVwo3 pic.twitter.com/ZzhB7GltfD— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 5, 2019
"The past three years have given me the opportunity to fulfill several of my dreams," Mays wrote. "Being able to represent the best school in the country, in my hometown, has been no less than a blessing."
Mays, however, doesn't address if he's hired an agent. If he does not hire an agent, he would be eligible to return for his senior season after going through the pre-draft process.
Mays, who was a key piece in leading the Tigers to the Sweet Sixteen, is the third LSU player to declare for the draft, following freshman Naz Reid and sophomore Tremont Waters.
He averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game in his junior season.
"Louisiana State University — I want to thank you for all the opportunities you have give me thus far," Mays wrote. "I could never replace the relationships I've made here!
"Furthermore, without the support of my teammates, coaches and faculty, none of this is possible. Finally to the loyal fans of LSU, words cannot express how thankful I am for your love and encouragement throughout my career."