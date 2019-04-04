The next domino has fallen.
LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters declared for the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, he announced via his an Instagram post. He will hire an agent, therefore ending his NCAA eligibility.
Tremont Waters has declared for the NBA Draft.#TreWay 🌊 pic.twitter.com/qOQ4ORFjoZ— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 5, 2019
Waters' announcement comes after LSU freshman forward Naz Reid declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday.
Waters tested the NBA waters following his freshman season, but ultimately decided to return to LSU.
"Through all the madness and rigorous times that took part during my time at LSU, I wouldn't have been able to accomplish my many achievements without the help of my parents, teammates and coaching staff," Waters wrote. "I had the chance to blossom into a young man and basketball player that I am today."
In his sophomore season, the Connecticut native led the Tigers to a Sweet Sixteen averaging 15 points and 5.8 assists.
He was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-SEC this season.
"I want to give a special thanks to the LSU community and fans that showed great support over the past two years," Waters wrote. "The past two years have been nothing but inspiring and life changing.