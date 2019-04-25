2019 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Semifinals

LSU all-around senior McKenna Kelley performs her floor routine during the Tigers’ 197.5125 first round success at 2019 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Semifinals meet on Friday, April 19, 2019, in the Fort Worth Convention Center.

 Alyssa Berry

The LSU gymnastics Class of 2019 is the most successful in program history, but some fans held out hope that one gymnast could return for a second season. 

Senior all-arounder McKenna Kelley missed her junior season with an Achilles injury and has a remaining year of eligibility, but the All-American announced her retirement on the Today Show Thursday morning.

Kelley came back with a vengeance her senior season. She averaged a 9.885, with a season high of a perfect 10.  

“I have decided to graduate with my senior class,” Kelley said. “I will not be taking that fifth year.

"I feel so at peace. I don’t think another year of gymnastics could give me anything I needed more. LSU, the coaches, the village, we like to call it, that team is something so special and I want to finish with them.”

