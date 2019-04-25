The LSU gymnastics Class of 2019 is the most successful in program history, but some fans held out hope that one gymnast could return for a second season.
Senior all-arounder McKenna Kelley missed her junior season with an Achilles injury and has a remaining year of eligibility, but the All-American announced her retirement on the Today Show Thursday morning.
.@mckennamckelley and @marylouretton traveled to NYC to discuss McKenna's final routine at #LSU, future plans and more. pic.twitter.com/2QBxLydQXs— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 25, 2019
Kelley came back with a vengeance her senior season. She averaged a 9.885, with a season high of a perfect 10.
“I have decided to graduate with my senior class,” Kelley said. “I will not be taking that fifth year.
"I feel so at peace. I don’t think another year of gymnastics could give me anything I needed more. LSU, the coaches, the village, we like to call it, that team is something so special and I want to finish with them.”