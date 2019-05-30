One of new athletic director Scott Woodward's first acts was to give gymnastics two more scholarship, and now the next big move for LSU's gymnastics team is the promotion of associate head coach Jay Clark to co-head coach.
Clark's current contract ends June 31, and in his proposed contract, he sees a promotion and an increase of base salary from $165,000 to $200,000, a 64 percent increase in postseason incentives from $61,050 to $100,000, an added academic bonus of $5,000 and an extra $2,388 in vehicle allowances.
His new contract is set to run through June 30, 2024, but first, it is subject to LSU Board of Supervisors' approval on Friday.
Clark has been an assistant under D-D Breaux for six years, racking up numerous assistant of the year awards and served as a primary recruiter for LSU. Since his arrival prior to the 2013 season, LSU has gone to five Super Sixes, now called Four on the Floor, and has won the Southeastern Conference three straight years. The Tigers also have three been the NCAA Runner-Up three times in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
As the primary uneven bars coach for the Tigers, Clark coached former gymnast Sarah Finnegan to two individual national championships in 2017 and 2019 along with 30 All-American honors in the event.
Before his time at LSU, Clark spent 20 years at the University of Georgia, spending 19 years as an assistant before being promoting to head coach from 2009-2012.