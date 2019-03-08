Tonight LSU packed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with 11,015 screaming Tiger fans to honor one of the most decorated senior classes at LSU — Julianna Cannamela, Sarah Finnegan, McKenna Kelley and Lexie Priessman
The four gymnasts were honored tonight for an incredible four years representing the Tigers.
Finnegan finished with a career high 39.800 all-around score in the Tigers' win with a 9.975 on both bars and beam.
“The seniors have accomplished so much and they are such incredible human beings," said LSU coach D-D Breaux. "To be able to put them out and showcase them is really special.”
As the regular season comes to an end, the Tigers made sure to make their last home meet of the regular season one to remember. The Tigers reached a season high score of 198.150-196.375 while beating the Oregon State Beavers for the fifth highest score school in LSU gymnastics history.
The Tigers had a strong start on vault with help from Finnegan and sophomore Sarah Edwards who both received a score of 9.900. Junior Kennedi Edney began a huge night for her while receiving a 9.875.
The senior class continued to make their mark as Finnegan scored a 9.975 and Priessman scored a 9.950 while on the uneven bars. Sophomore Sami Durante helped the Tigers with a score of 9.900.
Finnegan and sophomore Reagan Campbell both received a 9.975 while competing on the beam. Edney scored a 9.925 and sophomore Christina Desiderio scored a 9.900.
While on floor, the Tigers exploded. Fourth in the lineup, Edney scored the first perfect 10 of her career. To follow Edney, Finnegan received a 9.950. Anchoring on the floor, Kelley also scored the first 10 of her career.
“I am at a loss for words," Kelley said. "It’s not even about getting a 10, but it feels like all of your hard work has paid off. You did it, you did something for your team that is so rare, you cant even put it into words. It is such a special moment. To be able to end my career in the PMAC like that, you couldn't have written the story any better.”
LSU is still the only school in the SEC to score a perfect 10. The Tigers currently have four 10s, after receiving two 10s in back-to-back meets.
For the last meet of the regular season, the Tigers head to Tucson, Arizona next Friday to face the Arizona Wildcats. While the attention is certainly on the SEC championships which will be hosted in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans a week later, the Tigers must finish strong and first focus on continuing to get those high scores and getting the win in Tucson.