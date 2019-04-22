billboard
The LSU athletic department has a reputation for putting up billboards through the Baton Rouge-based advertising agency Lamar Advertising.  

LSU gymnastics' runner-up finish at the NCAA Championship meet was no different. Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the meet, a billboard debuted, to no surprise of LSU fans. 

Others — not so much. 

Former ESPN business reporter and current Action Network sports betting reporter Darren Rovell took to Twitter soon after to voice his displeasure with LSU "celebrating second place."

Almost immediately, LSU gymnasts and fans alike took their own displeasure with Rovell himself.

Senior all-arounder Sarah Finnegan said she wouldn't entertain him with a reply, but her teammates didn't take the same road.

Junior all-arounder Ruby Harrold was particularly angry, sending two tweets to Rovell.

Associate head coach Jay Clark even chimed in. 

The gymnasts were tame compared to some LSU fans, who also took to Twitter in defense of the team. 

