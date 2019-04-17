LSU has found its new athletic director.
Just hours after Joe Alleva stepped down, LSU hired Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward for the same position in Baton Rouge, Brody Miller of NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune confirmed.
Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com first reported the news.
Woodward has close ties to LSU. The Baton Rouge native received his bachelor's degree from the University in 1985 and served as the LSU chancellor's representative to the athletic department from 2000-04, according to his Texas A&M bio.
Woodward took over as the Aggies' athletic director in 2016, where he has since hired two big names in football and men's basketball — Jimbo Fisher and Buzz Williams.
Prior to joining Texas A&M, Woodward was athletic director at Washington where he hired Chris Peterson. Washington made the College Football Playoff the following year.
Contract details are unclear at this time, but Woodward makes $900,000 at Texas A&M, while Alleva's contract was for $750,000