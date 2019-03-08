LSU has suspended basketball coach Will Wade following media reports of his connection in a federal investigation, the university announced Friday in a joint statement with LSU President and Chancellor F. King Alexander and Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva.
Yahoo! Sports has released multiple reports saying that Wade was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing paying a recruit. The most recent report came on Thursday, March 7, where Wade speaks of a "strong-ass offer" made to a recruit.
Assistant coach Tony Benford will be the interim head coach during Wade's suspension, according to the news release.
The joint statement from Alexander and Alleva:
“Recent media reports regarding Coach Will Wade are without question concerning to all of us. As such, we and university officials have taken deliberate and purposeful steps to fairly assess and adequately address this situation. As we have done since media reports first surfaced months ago, we are closely coordinating with the NCAA with every step. They have our full cooperation and we will continue to report to them all facts and information on this matter.
All of us at LSU share the obligation to protect the integrity of this institution, as such we have suspended Head Coach Will Wade indefinitely until such time as we can ensure full compliance with the NCAA, as well as institutional policies and standards."
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey also released a statement, stating that he "supports the action of LSU in its suspension of head men's basketball coach Will Wade."
