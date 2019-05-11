The LSU's men's track and field team made some noise at the Southeastern Conference outdoor meet in Fayetteville, Ark. this weekend.
With 105 points, the Tigers dethroned the defending champion Florida Gators (95) for their 23rd SEC Championship and the first since 1990.
The Tigers also added three individual winners in freshman pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (6.00m, 19-8 1/4), junior high jumper JuVaughn Harrison (2.24m, 7-4 1/4) and sophomore triple jumper Christian Miller (16.16m, 53-0 1/4).
LSU's 4x100-meter relay — consisting of Kary Vincent Jr., Akanni Hislop, Correion Mosby and Jaron Flournoy — also won the SEC title for the fourth year in a row.
Duplantis has lived up to high expectations in his freshman season, setting the NCAA Outdoor pole vault record at 6.00m (19-8 1/4). His 10 team points moved the Tigers ahead of the Gators 97-91 going into the final few events.
MONDO RONDO GIVES US THE TEAM LEAD BY SETTING THE COLLEGIATE RECORD (6.00m/19' 8.25")
LSU's 4x400-meter relay team of Dorian Camel, Correion Mosby, Jaron Flournoy and Tyler Terry finished second to secure the victory over the Gators.
Lady Tigers place fourth at SEC outdoor meet
The LSU women's track and field team finished fourth in SEC competition with 83 points. Arkansas took home the trophy, far surpassing the rest of the field with 139.5 points. Texas A&M (85) and Kentucky (84) were second and third respectively.
Freshman Sha'Carri Richardson competed in three events, taking home individual titles in all three — 100 meters (11.00), 200 meters (22.57) and anchoring LSU's 4x100-meter relay (42.93) title.
Richardson is just the third freshman in LSU history to win the SEC 100-meter title, joining Peta-Gaye Dowdie (1997) and Muna Lee (2001).
SEC Champion
#SECOTF | Women's 400m HurdlesIt's an LSU SWEEP in the 400 hurdles!
Just another chase down
Sophomore Jurnee Woodward took home some hard ware of her own, winning the individual title in the 400-meter hurdles.