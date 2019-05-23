Mississippi State defeated LSU 6-5 in 17 innings and set the record for longest game in Southeastern Conference Tournament history at 6 hours, 43 minutes, breaking the previous record of 5 hours, 7 minutes set by LSU and Florida set in 2016.
The two teams used a combined 11 pitchers and batted around their respective lineups close to eight times.
The 17 innings is the ties the longest game inning-wise in SEC Tournament history. It is also the longest game both time and inning-wise in LSU history. The Tigers have to come back and play Auburn in an elimination game around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon following the loss to Mississippi State
"They're not going to cancel the game tomorrow," said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. "We've got to get home, get some sleep, and get back out here and give it everything we've got again."
"That was insane. I don't think I've ever been a part of a game that's been that long," said freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo, who finished 2-for-6 with three RBIs and his first career home run. "It's just crazy how neither team quit. We just kind of legged it out and kept pushing — wow, it's really late, my goodness. I don't know how to describe it. I can't put it into words."