Baton Rouge is the most polluted city in terms of particle pollution compared to other parishes in Louisiana, according to the 2018 Business Report.
The University’s Air and Waste Management Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional organization dedicated to enhancing knowledge and expertise, by providing a neutral forum for information exchange with the environment. It also provides professional development, networking opportunities, public education and outreach to more than 5,000 environmental professionals in 65 countries, according to the association’s TigerLink page.
“We hope to offer opportunities for students who are interested in helping and learning more about environmental-related topics, but are not necessarily majoring or going to work in this field,” said chemical engineering junior and chair of the Air and Waste Management Association Mae Anne Mangaoil.
The organization also promotes global environmental responsibility and increases the effectiveness of organizations to make critical decisions that benefit society, their health and the planet.
The organization currently hosts several events throughout the year, including general meetings, professional development and networking events.
Mangaoil said she joined the organization because of its numerous resources.
“It was definitely a great decision because it better prepared me for my future career, and I also get to network with several professionals in my field,” Mangaoil said.
The organization will host its annual resume meeting with environmental employers and the LSU Olinde Career Center on March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m at Drusilla’s Seafood Restaurant. The main purpose of the event is for the Louisiana section members and companies to offer internship or full-time positions to students.
The goal of the Air and Waste Management Association is to provide students who are interested in working in any environmental-related field the opportunity to meet with other professionals who can provide necessary
resources needed to become successful in their chosen career.
“May it be professional and networking events to outreaches, we want to make sure that our members are well-rounded and informed about the numerous opportunities that are available,” Mangaoil said. “Especially the types of jobs that they have with their degree [because] members get to learn about various fields.”
Coastal environmental science senior and vice chair of the Air and Waste Management Association Lindsey Lamana said she joined the organization after hearing about it from her professor.
Lamana and Mangaoil both stressed the importance of recycling and joining environmental-related organizations for students interested in helping the planet. They also suggest students to volunteer in recycling and restoration projects.
“Not only do students get to help the environment and community, but they also get a better picture of the environment,” Mangaoil said. “Other living organisms are negatively affected because of the lack of knowledge, awareness and better practices.
Mangaoil said the University should adapt to become more environmentally friendly by launching a bike-loan program. She said the program can encourage faculty, staff and students to refrain from using vehicles to get to different places on campus, while also helping them stay healthy.
“There are a lot of other programs that the University could put into place to make the campus more environmentally friendly,” Mangaoil said. “I extremely appreciate every effort that they make to ensure that the University moves in this direction.”
Students interested in helping the environment can join the Air and Waste Management Association Student Chapter at the University. The organization, founded in 1907, currently has 167 members with various majors. Meetings are held every other week in Patrick F. Taylor Hall room 1206.