LSU junior right-handed pitcher Zack Hess was pulled from LSU series opener against Missouri Friday night with an apparent groin injury, according to LSU's radio broadcast.
He had only faced two batters and thrown eight pitches before LSU athletic trainers made their way to the mound to check on the Tiger ace. Hess had injured his groin before the season started.
#LSU pitcher Zack Hess left the game with an injury after facing two batters. https://t.co/8dUyl4mihl— Kennedi Landry (@landryyy14) April 13, 2019
Hess was relieved by sophomore right-hander Ma'Khail Hilliard.