3.16.19 LSU vs Kentucky

LSU junior pitcher Zack Hess (38) pitches the ball during the Tigers' 2-1 victory over Kentucky on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium.

 Mitchell Scaglione

LSU junior right-handed pitcher Zack Hess was pulled from LSU series opener against Missouri Friday night with an apparent groin injury, according to LSU's radio broadcast. 

He had only faced two batters and thrown eight pitches before LSU athletic trainers made their way to the mound to check on the Tiger ace. Hess had injured his groin before the season started. 

Hess was relieved by sophomore right-hander Ma'Khail Hilliard. 

Tags

Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille.

Recommended for you

Load comments