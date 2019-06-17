Coming off of a national runner-up finish in 2019, LSU's gymnastics team will return to the floor on Jan. 3, 2020, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced.
The three-time defending Southeastern Conference Champions will debut against Arizona before competing against four straight conference opponents in Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Alabama. The Tigers will then make a road trip to Oregon State before heading to St. Louis for the GymQuarters Invitational, followed by three more in-conference meets with Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas.
LSU finishes out the regular season with a road visit to Texas and a home meet against Arizona State. They'll then compete in the SEC Championships before attempting to make another appearance in the NCAA Championships.
Under the second-year format, four schools — Denver, Oklahoma, Penn State and UCLA — will host the regional round with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas. The top four finishers on the first day of competition advance to Four on the Floor and compete for the national championship.
Full Schedule below:
- Arizona, Jan. 3
- @Georgia, Jan. 10
- Auburn, Jan. 17
- @Florida, Jan. 24
- Alabama, Jan. 31
- @Oregon State, Feb. 7
- GymQuarters Invitational (St. Louis, Missouri), Feb. 14
- Kentucky, Feb. 16
- @Missouri, Feb. 21
- Arkansas, Feb. 28
- @Texas, March 6
- Arizona State, March 13
- SEC Championships (Duluth, Georgia), March 21