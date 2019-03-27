LSU running back Alphonso "Tae" Provens was arrested on third degree rape charges and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on March 24 between 3-4:40 a.m. in Provens' apartment at Nicholson Gateway on LSU's campus.
According to the arrest report obtained by NOLA.com | The Times Picayune, the victim and another female went back to Provens apartment in Riverbend Hall after spending part of their night in Tigerland.
The victim said when she asked to use the restroom, Provens offered her to use the bathroom in his bedroom but then followed her into the room. The victims' memory becomes hazy at this point and she "blacks out."
The victim told police the next thing she remembers was Provens removing her shirt and the victim clutching her underwear as it was being removed. She then states Provens began to sexually assault her but stopped momentarily as the victim said "no, no, no."
The report states Provens continued the assault, but the victim was able to get up from under him and get dressed before leaving the room.
Both females left the apartment, but the other female witness returned to confront Provens on what happened. In report the witness says Provens admitted to having sex with the victim, but he claimed he stopped because the victim was upset.
"We take any and all allegations like these seriously, and currently, this is a law enforcement investigation," Ballard said. "Once the law enforcement component is completed, the Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability and the Title IX office will conduct their investigation as well. Provens entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 21, and since that time, he has not participated in team activities."
Provens was placed in custody at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday, and he is still being held by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. His bond listed at $15,000.
According to Louisiana statutes, third degree rape is categorized as sexual intercourse without lawful consent of the victim is incapable of consenting to the act due to intoxication or unsoundness of the mind.
The law states any person found guilty of third degree rape can be sentenced without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, for no more than 25 years.
"At LSU, we’re committed to ending sexual violence and maintaining a community of respect, and an alleged incident like this goes against everything we stand for within our community," Ballard said. "Our thoughts go out to the victim in this incident and every resource available through the university is being offered through the LSU CARE Team."
Provens played in two games last season for LSU but decided to transfer from the program last week. He originally signed with LSU in Dec. 2017 out of Madison County High School in Gurley, Alabama, and arrived on LSU's campus in Jan. 2018.