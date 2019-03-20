Freshman pitcher Ali Kilponen broke a personal career high and a team season high getting 12 strikeouts for LSU softball in a 4-1 midweek win over Lamar.
Kilponen gave the Tigers a strong start with one walk and three strikeouts to leave the Cardinals scoreless. The first inning ended after five Tigers had a chance at bat, but the score remained 0-0. The second inning reflected the first with quick outs and no runs. LSU continued to hold off Lamar with a three up, three down to end the top of the third.
“I feel really good,” Kilponen said. “I feel worked hard this last week coming from Texas A&M. I was looking at my film and I had some things I had to work on. This last week I was really working with coach Beth and coach Allie (Walljasper) on fixing the little things like mechanics. I was really emphasising working on my mechanics, so that really paid off.”
The Tigers’ offense picked up speed by loading the bases after the first three batters in bottom of the third. Junior infielder Amanda Doyle picked up an RBI to get the first run on the board. Senior Elyse Thornhill then took the plate hitting a double to pull in two more. Senior infielder Amber Serrett continues to streak for another earned run.
LSU took the lead in the third inning leading Lamar 4-0. It wasn’t until the sixth inning that Lamar got the first hit of the night. They got the bases loaded but, the Tiger defense pushed an out at home plate. Soon after the bases were loaded again and Kilponen pitched a walk for Lamar to pick up their first run of the night.
“I hate making excuses for them, but I don’t think they showed up as well as they could have today,” head coach Beth Torina said. “I think they needed to fix their preparation on their own and their mentality. [Kilponen] was prepared, she did the work. We’re lucky she was on our team today because she was ready and prepared. She did a great job.”
The Tigers shut things down in the top of the seventh after Kilponen pitched her final strikeouts of the night. LSU defeated Lamar by a score of 4-1 and will face Georgia in Athens March 22.
“[We’re looking to] just be ourselves,” Thornhill said. “We’re gonna focus on our strengths and get back to the basics. Get back to being the Tigers because that’s who we are and that’s been successful so far, so just getting back to us.”