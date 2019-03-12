LSU senior Amanda Sanchez made the ball seem twice as big as usual as she batted .700 with two home runs and five RBIs to led the Tigers to two lopsided victories over Texas A&M over the weekend.
On Friday, Sanchez went 3-for-4 and ignited the offense to a 17-3 blowout win against Texas A&M, but her damage at the plate was not done.
On Saturday, she decided to duplicate the effort by going 3-for-4 again with a home run to help the Tigers get a 7-0 shutout victory.
She now leads the Tigers with a .492 batting average and leads the SEC with 10 doubles.
Sanchez has been a force all year long and the SEC finally recognized her achievements with the award.
She will look to continue her hot streak against Troy on Wednesday at home.