LSU senior Sarah Finnegan and junior Kennedi Edney were named the Southeastern Conference Co-Gymnasts of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
The two were the second set of teammates to be named Co-Gymnasts of the Week since it began in 2000, joining Florida’s Bridget Sloan and Kytra Hunter (2014).
In LSU's 198.175-196.225 win at Arizona, Finnegan and Edney tied for the all-around title with a 39.725.
This is Finnegan's fifth all-around score of 39.700 or higher in her career. She also scored her fifth perfect 10 as the anchor of LSU's bars lineup. She added a 9.875 on vault, 9.90 on beam and 9.95 on floor.
This is Finnegan's seventh gymnast of the week honor this season and 13th of her career, tying former Florida gymnast Bridget Sloan for the most in SEC history.
Finnegan is ranked in the top-20 in four total events, including No. 2 in the all-around, No. 5 on floor, No. 5 on beam, No. 3 on bars and No. 17 on vault.
Edney earned her second career perfect 10 and her first on vault as part of LSU's season-high 49.675 on the event. She also scored 9.90 on beam and 9.95 on floor.
The Tigers will open the postseason with the SEC Championship meet as the No. 1 seed Saturday, March 23 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.