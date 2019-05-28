LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis continues to set records in his first year of college. The freshman added Southeastern Conference Field Athlete of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year to his collection of awards for his exploits during the outdoor season, according to a press release from LSU.
Duplantis won the same awards during the indoor season, and he becomes the first-ever athlete to sweep both awards in each season. The Lafayette, Louisiana native won the indoor national championship in March and looks to do the same next week at the outdoor national championships after setting the NCAA record for pole vaulting at 19’ 8.25” at the SEC Championships, helping guide LSU to its first overall SEC Championship in the men's outdoor since 1990.
On the women's side, sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson won the SEC Women’s Freshman Runner of the Year. Richardson won the 100 meter, 200 meter and 4x100 meter relay at the SEC Championships and has decorated herself as one the best under-20 sprinters in American history.
The two athletes are both headed to Austin, Texas, for the NCAA Championships which take place June 5-8. The men are ranked No. 3 in nation, and the women are not far behind at No. 6.
LSU coach Dennis Shaver was also named SEC men's coach of the year for the first time ever. He had previously won the award on the women's side seven times.