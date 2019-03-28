LSU's Sarah Finnegan and D-D Breaux were named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, following the Tigers' third-straight SEC championship in New Orleans last week.
Finnegan is the seventh LSU gymnast to be named SEC Gymnast of the Year, including big names like Ashleigh Clare-Kearney (2008), Susan Jackson (2010) and Rheagan Courville (2013).
Finnegan also joins former-Alabama gymnast Andree Pickens (2000-03) and former-LSU gymnast April Burkholder (2004-05) as the only ones to receive the honor in consecutive years.
Finnegan was one of the most dominant gymnasts in the nation this season, compiling 42 individual event titles this season. She ended the regular season with a perfect 10 on floor to clinch the SEC championship meet for the Tigers.
Finnegan ended the regular season ranked first in the all-around, beam and bars, second on floor and fifth on vault in the SEC.
After winning the beam title at the SEC championship meet, Finngean surpassed the school record for events titles at 25.
"@sfinnegan37 is one of the best to wear the Purple and Gold. LSU needed her to be almost perfect to win a third-straight SEC Championship. Sarah showed almost WASN'T good enough!"
Breaux is named the SEC Coach of the Year for the ninth time in her 42-year tenure —1990, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2015 and 2017.
Breaux led the Tigers to an 18-3 record and one of the most spectacular turnarounds in the nation. After a rough start to the season, LSU averaged 197.900 in the last four meets.