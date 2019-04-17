The "Heisman of Gymnastics" is back in Baton Rouge.
LSU senior Sarah Finnegan was named the AAI Award winner Wednesday, joining Ashleigh Gnat and Susan Jackson to become third Tiger to receive the honor.
The AAI is awarded to the top senior gymnast in the nation and is considered the highest honor in the sport.
“This is an amazing honor,” Finnegan said in a press release. “To see Ashleigh Gnat win this award two years ago was inspiring, and I am so honored to continue the tradition of this program. To be even considered a finalist and ultimately picked out of the top senior gymnasts in the country is so cool. I could not have achieved this without the support of my teammates not just this year but over the last three years. We still have more work to do as a team this weekend.”
Finnegan was also named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year for the second season in a row. She set the record for all-around titles this season with 13.
Finnegan was one of the most dominant gymnasts in the nation this season, compiling 42 individual event titles this season. She ended the regular season with a perfect 10 on floor to clinch the SEC championship meet for the Tigers.
Finnegan also had thee perfect 10s this season — one on bars, beam and floor.
“I just feel so much gratification for Sarah,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “When your peers vote for an award of this magnitude it is such an honor. To be selected for this, the SEC award and region award is gratifying and humbling. She is so deserving of everything she receives.”