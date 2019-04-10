LSU senior gymnast Sarah Finnegan was named Central Region Gymnast of the Year for her performance throughout the season, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced Wednesday.
This is Finnegan's second year in a row receiving the honor.
Finnegan, who was also named the SEC Gymnast of the Year, dominated all season, accumulating 13 all-around honors, which set a school record for all-around titles. She also had thee perfect 10s this season — one on bars, beam and floor.
With bars, beam and floor titles as the SEC Championship meet in New Orleans, Finnegan tied Rheagan Courville and Sandra Smith for the most SEC titles in career with five.