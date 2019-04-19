Sarah Finnegan continues to add to her trophy case.
The reigning two-time Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year captured her second individual national championship on the uneven bars with a 9.95 on the event.
She became the first LSU gymnast to win a national championship on bars when she won her first at the 2017 NCAA championship.
LSU gymnasts have combined to win 15 individual championships and 14 since 2002.
Finnegan and junior Kennedi Edney — who won her second individual national championship on vault Friday — joined Rheagan Courville, Susan Jackson and Ashleigh Clare-Kearney as the only gymnasts in school history to win multiple national championships.