LSU softball's All-American deck is getting a makeover for the first time in two years.
Sophomore pitcher Shelbi Sunseri and senior infielder Amanda Sanchez were both given NFCA All-American honors, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
It is the first All-American honor for both players — who were named to the second team — and the 37th and 38th in program history.
Sunseri dominated both in the circle and at the plate during her sophomore season. She finished the season with a .340 batting average, totaling 14 doubles and 17 home runs. She also recorded a team-high 60 RBIs.
Sunseri recorded a 13-10 record in the circle, with a 2.34 ERA on the season. She had five shutouts and five saves with a team-leading 86 strikeouts.
Sanchez, the graduate transfer from Missouri, was one of LSU's biggest threats at the plate all season.
Sanchez was also named to the second team, finishing the season hitting .354. She had nine home runs and 16 doubles on the season. Sanchez also had a team-leading on-base percentage of .529.