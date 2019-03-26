After a sweep against Georgia and another outstanding performance, sophomore Shelbi Sunseri picked up Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.
Sunseri led the Tigers with a .500 batting average on the weekend to push LSU to their first sweep over Georgia since 2001. She led the team in RBIs picking up eight. Over the weekend she put up three doubles and her 13th home run of the season. She rounded out the weekend with a .562 on-base percentage.
Sunseri has been a star for LSU softball this season. Between her stellar pitching and her on fire bats, she’s ranked Top-10 in four separate categories. She’s eighth in home runs, second in RBIs, fourth in slugging percentage and sixth in total bases. As far as the team goes she leds in walks and is second with batting average.
She’s been a strong piece for the Tigers in the circle going 7-4 on the year, She’s had four shutouts and two saves this season. She also leads the team in strikeouts with 42 out of 60 innings.
LSU has a current record of 28-6 with 7-2 in-conference. The Tigers sit No. 3 in the SEC and No. 5 overall. The Tiger will continue their season facing Nicholls Wednesday, March 27 in Tiger Park.