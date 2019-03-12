Sophomore point guard Tremont Waters was the lone Tiger on the AP All-SEC team, which was released Tuesday. The AP named Waters to the first team and Tennessee's Grant Williams Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.
After an appearance on the Freshman All-SEC team last season, Waters led LSU to its first SEC championship in 10 years and became only the second SEC player to average at least 15 points, 5 assists and 3 steals per game since 1992. He finished eight in the conference in points (15.3) per game, third in assists (5.9) per game and first in steals (3.1) per game.
In conference play, Waters averaged 17.7 points on 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals in 16 games.
LSU is 26-5 (16-2 SEC) on the season and currently projected as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament when the bracket is released Sunday, March 17.