Tremont Waters waited almost five hours to hear his name called in the 2019 NBA draft.
The Boston Celtics selected Waters in the second round with the No. 51 overall pick. Waters became the first LSU player drafted since Ben Simmons was selected No. 1 overall in 2016.
Waters averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.9 steals as a sophomore, but his shorter stature at 5-9 caused concern about his ability to play in the NBA draft, hence his fall to the bottom of the second round.
However, Waters displayed an improved shooting ability during workouts with NBA teams, and along with the pending departure of Celtics’ point guard Kyrie Irving, Waters may have a spot on the roster.
As for Naz Reid things didn’t go as planned. Reid entered the season as projected first round pick and decided to leave LSU after his freshman season.
Despite showing a nice offensive game, NBA teams had questions about his toughness and defensive ability, causing him to go undrafted.
That may not have been a negative for Reid, however. He got a chance to choose where he plays and signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania.
LSU fans will be able to watch both Waters and Reid in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 5 to July 15.