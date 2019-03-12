The Southeastern Conference announced the coaches selections for All-SEC and other postseason awards on Tuesday.
The coaches named LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters as a member of First Team All-SEC and All-Defensive team along with the distinction of Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Waters became the first LSU player to win Defensive Player of the Year since Tyrus Thomas in 2006, and the sophmore joined Arkansas' Daniel Gafford as the only two players in the conference to be named to both All-SEC and All-Defensive Teams.
After an appearance on the Freshman All-SEC team last season, Waters led LSU to its first SEC championship in 10 years and became only the second SEC player to average at least 15 points, 5 assists and 3 steals per game since 1992. He finished eight in the conference in points (15.3) per game, third in assists (5.9) per game and first in steals (3.1) per game.
In conference play, Waters averaged 17.7 points on 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals in 16 games.
Junior guard Skylar Mays earned Second Team All-SEC honors after averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. His 1.9 steals per game were second in the league behind Waters, and they became the first LSU duo to be named All-SEC since Jarrell Martin and Jordan Mickey in 2015.
Mays was also named the SEC's Scholar Athlete of the Year after being selected as an Academic All-American and a member of the SEC's Community Service team.
Forward Naz Reid received Freshman All-SEC honors. He averaged 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
LSU is 26-5 (16-2 SEC) on the season and won its first SEC championship since 2009. The Tigers will play the winner of either Arkansas or Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday.
You can find a list of all the conference award winners here.