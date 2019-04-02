LSU football's annual National L Club Spring Game kicks off on Saturday at 1 p.m., but they aren't the only Tiger team to face off this weekend.
From Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7 there are nine LSU sporting events and various other activities on campus — including a Fan Fest next to Tiger Stadium before the Spring Game.
Here are the times are interest:
Friday, April 5
- Baseball vs Texas A&M
- 7 p.m. @ Alex Box
- Battle on the Bayou
- Bernie Moore Track Stadium
- Gymnastics Regional Session 1
- 7 p.m. @ PMAC
Saturday, April 6
- 8 a.m. LSU SportShop opens
- 10:30 a.m. L-Club Tailgate opens
- Lot 101 – West side of Tiger Stadium
- 11 a.m. Beach volleyball vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville
- LSU Beach Stadium – FREE
- 11 a.m. Fan Fest
- Tiger Stadium Championship Plaza – west side of stadium - FREE
- 11 a.m. Gates open to Tiger Stadium – Admission FREE
- Seating on west side and north endzone
- No seating on east side or south endzone
- 11 a.m. Mike’s Kids Club Tailgate
- south pad at Maravich Center
- 11:30 a.m. Team walks down Victory Hill
- Noon Men’s tennis vs. Kentucky
- LSU Tennis Complex – Free admission
- 1 p.m. Track and Field Battle on the Bayou
- Bernie Moore Track Stadium - FREE
- 1 p.m. SEC Network on air
- 1:02 p.m. Early NFL Entrees “Senior” Presentation (midfield)
- LB Devin White, CB Greedy Williams, NT Ed Alexander
- 1:05 p.m. Spring Game Kickoff: Purple vs. Gold on SEC Network – FREE
- Post-Game Autograph Session (on field in Tiger Stadium)
- 5 p.m. Men’s tennis vs. Nicholls
- LSU Tennis Complete – FREE
- 6 p.m. Beach volleyball vs. South Carolina
- LSU Beach Stadium – FREE
- 7 p.m. Baseball vs. Texas A&M
- Alex Box Stadium
- 7 p.m. NCAA Gymnastics Regional
- Maravich Center