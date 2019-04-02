1.1.19 LSU vs UCF

The LSU cheer team performs before the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

LSU football's annual National L Club Spring Game kicks off on Saturday at 1 p.m., but they aren't the only Tiger team to face off this weekend. 

From Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7 there are nine LSU sporting events and various other activities on campus — including a Fan Fest next to Tiger Stadium before the Spring Game. 

Here are the times are interest:

Friday, April 5

  • Baseball vs Texas A&M
    • 7 p.m. @ Alex Box
  • Battle on the Bayou
    • Bernie Moore Track Stadium 
  • Gymnastics Regional Session 1 
    • 7 p.m. @ PMAC

Saturday, April 6

  • 8 a.m. LSU SportShop opens
  • 10:30 a.m. L-Club Tailgate opens
    • Lot 101 – West side of Tiger Stadium
  • 11 a.m. Beach volleyball vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville
    • LSU Beach Stadium – FREE
  • 11 a.m. Fan Fest
    • Tiger Stadium Championship Plaza – west side of stadium - FREE
  • 11 a.m. Gates open to Tiger Stadium – Admission FREE
    • Seating on west side and north endzone
    • No seating on east side or south endzone
  • 11 a.m. Mike’s Kids Club Tailgate
    • south pad at Maravich Center
  • 11:30 a.m. Team walks down Victory Hill
  • Noon Men’s tennis vs. Kentucky
    • LSU Tennis Complex – Free admission
  • 1 p.m. Track and Field Battle on the Bayou
    • Bernie Moore Track Stadium - FREE
  • 1 p.m. SEC Network on air
  • 1:02 p.m. Early NFL Entrees “Senior” Presentation (midfield)
    • LB Devin White, CB Greedy Williams, NT Ed Alexander
  • 1:05 p.m. Spring Game Kickoff: Purple vs. Gold on SEC Network – FREE
    • Post-Game Autograph Session (on field in Tiger Stadium)
  • 5 p.m. Men’s tennis vs. Nicholls
    • LSU Tennis Complete – FREE
  • 6 p.m. Beach volleyball vs. South Carolina
    • LSU Beach Stadium – FREE
  • 7 p.m. Baseball vs. Texas A&M
    • Alex Box Stadium
  • 7 p.m. NCAA Gymnastics Regional
    • Maravich Center

