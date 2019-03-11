The LSU Student Government Election Board announced Sunday that the student body presidential and vice presidential election and the Honors College Council election will be conducted through Tigerlink instead of Moodle on March 18.
To vote, students must visit https://www.lsu.edu/tigerlink, create an account if they do not already have one and vote in the election titled “LSU Student Government Election.” Students can vote for other College Council seats and their senior college senators through Moodle on the same day. The changes will not affect student voting eligibility.
The Election Board sent a statement via email that the change was made to accommodate a presidential and vice presidential candidate pair who identify with names that are different from their given names. SG and administrators were unable to change their names on the Moodle ballot to reflect the names they have chosen and have campaigned with, according to Associate Dean of Students Jonathan Sanders.
The Election Board must follow the election code that cites, “This code is intended to ensure that each candidate is afforded an opportunity for election equal to that of any other candidate for that office.”