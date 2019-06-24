Nearly three months following the departure of former LSU soccer coach Brian Lee, the Tigers named associate head coach Debbie Hensley as the interim head coach on Monday.
Hensley spent 12 years on the LSU soccer staff from 2005-2016 as an assistant coach to Lee, helping the Tigers to four Southeastern Conference West Division titles in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011. The Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament in each of those four seasons and reached the tournament again in 2015.
“Debbie is a veteran coach who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Athletic Director Scott Woodward in a press release. “She is also a terrific leader of young women with great passion for the collegiate game. We are glad to have her back at LSU during this time.”
Hensley will likely have about a month with the team before the season begins, which typically starts around early August, and then SEC play in mid-September.
LSU returns nine of its 11 starters but will miss the presence of record-setting goalkeeper Caroline Brockmeier and forward Alex Thomas.