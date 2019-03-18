LSU takes down Florida 3-2 in a walk-off game for the first series win against the Gators since 2007.
Florida rebounded from a loss on Sunday, strong picking up a home run a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. Florida had the lead 2-0.
“I think I came into the game a little anxious and nervous,” said freshman pitcher Shelby Wickersham. “I realized I just need to pitch the ball because my teammates have my back. As long as I keep the ball in the park we can work with that. I just focused on making the pitches move and trusting in my teammates.”
Wickersham held off the Gators in the top of the second, but Florida did the same giving the Tigers a three up, three down to end the second inning.
The third inning caused an uproar for LSU fans. Sophomore pitcher Shelby Sunseri pulled in an RBI to finally get on the board.
Florida kept the lead 2-1 going into the fourth. The Gators held the lead as both teams left the fourth inning runless.
The top of the fifth ended on a strikeout from Wickersham that fired up the crowd as she stranded a Gator on third base and left them runless for another inning.
The Gators defense continued to fight as they put down the Tigers with a three up, three down inning. The Tigers defense also fought back in the sixth by pushing three quick outs after starting with a walk.
Shemiah Sanchez walked and junior infielder Amanda Doyle steped up to plate with a single for two runners on base. A fielder’s choice puts senior utility Elyse Thornhill on first and got Sanchez to third.
Florida made a fielding error on shortstop Amber Serrett's hit, allowing Sanchez to run in and tie up the game 2-2 as well as putting Serrett on first. LSU and Florida were tied 2-2 going into the seventh inning.
“It just goes to show what this team is made of,” senior infielder Amanda Sanchez said. “Florida is just ridiculous, a top-ranked program. We’re gonna see them in post-season again and it just goes to show the sky’s the limit for this team. I’m proud of everyone.”
LSU ended the top of the seventh on an insane double play with a chance to finish off the Gators in walk-off fashion. After LSU getting a strike out, junior outfielder Aliyah Andrews finds her way to first. Senior graduate transfer Amanda Sanchez puts a ball deep into center field to reel in Andrews and give the Tigers a walk-off victory 3-2.
“It was awesome,” coach Beth Torina said. “What a huge win for our team and just a huge weekend for our team. I thought they fought, I even though they fought Saturday night in the loss. They fought back there, so I think they showed fight all weekend. I’m really proud of their efforts all weekend long.”
Torina was reported to be holding Andrews up at third, which would have prevented her winning run and put Sunseri up to bat.
“I thought we would’ve had more opportunities,” Torina said. “I’m happy to be wrong today. I’m thrilled to be wrong today. [Andrews] really is one of the fastest kids in the country, maybe the fastest in our world. I’m happy to have her take that chance.”