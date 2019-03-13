LSU softball ended their first Southeastern Conference series with a loss to Texas A&M, but they quickly redeemed themselves with another run-rule ending game versus Troy.
Troy let the LSU know they came to play in the top of the first, but it wasn’t enough to score. Junior pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch produced two strikeouts, but the Trojans did get a hit to deep right field putting runners on second and first base. The Tigers fought back picking up two runs with RBIs from senior infielders Amanda Sanchez and Shemiah Sanchez.
“[Gorsuch] did struggle a little bit walking a few people,” Amanda Sanchez said. “In the end it didn’t matter because the way she responded she got out of the innings and out of the tough jams. That’s important going into this weekend because Florida is a great team, so there’s going to be tough jams no matter who’s on the mound.”
The second inning left Troy scoreless and ended on a double play by LSU’s defense. Tigers dominated the bottom of the inning with six RBIs off of three hits and a walk. LSU ended the second inning leading 8-0 over the Trojans. Troy remained scoreless in the top of the third, while LSU got a runner on base straight away.
Junior outfielder Aliyah Andrews singled and eventually stole to second, but Amanda Sanchez took the plate and doubled left to bring Andrews in and gaining a run. Sophomore Shelbi Sunseri got a single, but was switched with freshman outfielder Karrington Houshmandzadeh. Soon after junior infielder Amanda Doyle pulled in the two other runners off a double.
“This game will help prepare us for the weekend,” coach Beth Torina said. “It’s one thing to go up and score a ball up, but it’s another thing to have the discipline to take the walks. A big reason why they’ve been successful is because they’re seeing the ball in the zone and swing at strikes. That’s a big reason for their success.”
Tigers started the top of the fourth leading 11-0 and held off the Trojans in a three up, three down. The bottom of the fourth was runless for the Tigers. The top of the fifth gave LSU the opportunity to shut out Troy, which they did.
LSU took down Troy by a score of 11-0 after the fifth inning in Tiger Park. The Tigers will continue their in-conference play March 16 facing Florida for the weekend.
“Every game we play is the biggest game of the year,” Andrews said. “Coach always says don't overlook a midweek. We prepared for Troy just like we’re going to prepare for Florida.”