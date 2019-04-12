LSU softball strayed from their normal offensive prowess and produced only four hits in a 3-2 loss to Kentucky Friday night.
"I think we came out and we just didn't have the energy that LSU normally brings," said Shelbi Sunseri. "I just think we were kind of, not necessarily complacent, but we just didn't have that fire or energy. I think that we just have to do a better job of being up all game and not just waiting to the end to try to get up and energized."
It was a competitive night as both teams battles with dominate pitching and only totaled four hits a piece on the night.
Kentucky was stellar on the defensive end of the ball, making multiple diving catches and solid plays.
"I don't think they made more plays than us, they just turned their lineup over more than we did," said junior center fielder Aliyah Andrews. "Our nine hole only had two at bats and that can't really happen in a game. We just have to do a better job of finding a way to get people on base and turning the lineup over."
Sunseri said the Kentucky pitchers were what they expected them to be and LSU just had a hard time adjusting the second and third times around the lineup.
After a scoreless first inning, Kentucky jumped out to an early lead in the second.
The Wildcats started the inning with a walk and back-to-back RBI doubles gave them a 2-0 to end that top of the second inning.
LSU attempted to battle back in the bottom half of the second, but left two runners stranded to end the inning.
The Tigers made it a game in the third inning.
Left fielder Savannah Stewart lead off the bottom of the third inning with a single up the middle and junior center fielder Aliyah Andrews singled. Both advanced on a Kentucky error
LSU got one back with an RBI ground out from Elyse Thornhill and tied the game on infield single from Shelbi Sunseri where Andrews got around the tag at home.
The Tigers and Wildcats were tied 2-2 going into the fourth inning.
LSU pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch struggled in the fifth inning. The junior pitcher gave up a three walks and an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning.
After a rough fifth inning for Gorsuch, Torina brought in sophomore pitcher Shelbi Sunseri with the bases loaded and one out to attempt to minimize the damage.
Gorsuch finished her outing with only three hits and three earned run, but also gave up six runs.
Sunseri forced a ground out and a strikeout to end the inning, but Kentucky still led 3-2 going into the bottom half of the fifth.
"[My mentality] was just to shut it down and try to get the mometum going our way," Sunseri said. "I just knew that the first out going in was going to be a big out and I just wanted to attack and go right at her."
Sunseri had four strikeouts and one hit, but didn't give up a run in relief of Gorsuch.
LSU had multiple opportunities to score in the last few innings, but was unable to bring the runners across the plate.
"[Kentucky pitcher Grace Baalman] just came out and played her game and we just didn't capitalize as much as we should've," Andrews said. "At the same time, the hits on our side were about the same as theirs, so it just shows that they just had a little more free passes and they did a better job of turning the lineup over."