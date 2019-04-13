After dropping game one of the series against Kentucky, LSU softball battled back to a 5-0 win in game two Saturday afternoon.
"We just wanted to come out and play our game," said freshman pitcher Shelby Wickersham. "We really focused on the inches today because that's what made the big difference yesterday."
Wickersham held steady in the circle for the Tigers, allowing four hits and no runs with two strikeouts.
Wickersham got off to a rough start, hitting the first batter of the game and walking the second, but she quickly settled into herself forcing two ground outs and a flyout to end the inning.
"Every pitch is a new pitch and every pitch is a different start to the game," Wickersham said.
Torina said her team had a lot better at bats today, drawing more and putting more balls in play — two things that the Tigers struggled to do in game one.
The Tigers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Junior center fielder Aliyah Andrews lead off with a walk and sophomore designated player Shelbi Sunseri drove her in from second with an RBI double.
Right fielder Elyse Thornhill and first baseman Amanda Doyle got back-to-back walks to load the bases. Catcher Michaela Schlattman was then also walked to give LSU a 2-0 lead before Kentucky changed pitchers.
LSU added one more in the bottom of the second inning.
Freshman left fielder Savannah Stewart lead off the inning with a single and Andrews followed up with a bunt. Andrews reached on an reach on error and Stewart advanced to third.
Stewart scored on sac fly from senior third baseman Amanda Sanchez, giving LSU a 3-0 lead.
The Tigers continued to add runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Amanda Sanchez started the inning with a walk and Sunseri singled right behind her, causing Kentucky to change to their third pitcher of the day.
Even after the pitching change, LSU continued to dominate at the plate.
Senior third baseman Shemiah Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly to extend LSU's lead to 4-0 and an RBI single from first baseman Amanda Doyle added one more.
LSU held a 5-0 lead after four innings of play.
The Tigers seemed to be in bit of trouble in the top of the sixth inning when Wickersham gave up three-straight singles to load the bases with one out.
Wickersham said during that inning, she was just focused on putting the ball in play and letting her defense work behind her, and that's what she did.
She then forced a fly out to Andrews in center field for the next batter and Andrews threw the runner out at home.
"That definitive got the momentum back on our side," Sunseri said. "I think we just took that and ran with it and knew that we needed to keep the momentum on our side and keep the energy up and we were going to be good."