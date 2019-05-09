LSU softball's historic offense seemed to be silences as the Tigers were swept by Alabama in the final regular season series of the season.
A team that averages 6.1 runs per game on the season only put up four combined runs in the weekend series against Alabama. They're looking to change that this weekend in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
"I think we all still have a lot of confidence in ourselves," said junior center fielder Aliyah Andrews. "This past weekend happened and it's over with and I think we're ready to move on. We all know that we can do it. We're definitely confident, we just have to show it on the field."
A lot of what goes in inside the box for the Tigers right now is mental.
Andrews said they all know they have the ability and mechanics to go out there and perform, and it comes down to trusting yourself and each other.
"We work hard to make each other better," said senior second baseman Shemiah Sanchez. "We're as good as our worst player and we don't have a worst player. We're only as good as all of us. We need to make sure each of us is working hard and holding each other accountable."
Andrews said the most difficult part of the SEC Tournament is not knowing who you're going to play next. With any game or series, teams spend an entire week preparing.
In the tournament, the Tigers have to be on their toes and be ready for whoever's on the other side of the field.
"That's the most exciting part I think," Andrews said. "It kind of lets you play loose to get up there and swing. We're prepared, but you just have to go out there and do what you know how to do."
Though the Tigers have faced many of these teams before — including their first opponent Florida — the tournament as a whole brings a different vibe to the team.
Senior third baseman Amanda Sanchez emphasizes the fact that anybody can beat anybody in the SEC, so no matter what, competition will be fierce.
"It's a different feel," Shemiah Sanchez said. "We definitely want to come out firing on all cylinders — the offense, pitching, defense. It's teams that we've seen before, so they know us and we know them."
Coach Beth Torina this SEC Tournament will do more to help than harm the Tigers — who currently sit at No. 10 in the polls, on the cusp of hosting a super regional.
Amanda Sanchez said improving their NCAA tournament standing isn't a priority right now, since the seeding is out of their hands.
"I think the tournament can do a lot for you," Torina said. "I don't think it really hurts you when you're in the SEC because all of our teams are so strong. I think playing well there can help you in a lot of different ways — not only with the committee, but with the team and your confidence."